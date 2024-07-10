Daniel D. Woodland Sells 15,000 Shares of Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) Stock

Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Free Report) insider Daniel D. Woodland sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $2,100,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 37,457 shares in the company, valued at $5,243,980. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Get Entegris alerts:

Entegris Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ENTG opened at $140.23 on Wednesday. Entegris, Inc. has a 12-month low of $84.13 and a 12-month high of $146.91. The company has a market cap of $21.15 billion, a PE ratio of 67.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $132.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $130.05. The company has a current ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.07. Entegris had a return on equity of 11.94% and a net margin of 9.31%. The company had revenue of $771.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $769.24 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Entegris, Inc. will post 3.25 EPS for the current year.

Entegris Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Entegris

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 1st were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.29%. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.23%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Entegris by 3.1% in the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 32,701 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,428,000 after acquiring an additional 978 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its position in Entegris by 0.9% in the second quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 11,703 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,585,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its position in Entegris by 2.7% in the second quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 23,053 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,121,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Entegris by 31.4% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,499 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in shares of Entegris by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 594,853 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $82,569,000 after purchasing an additional 72,088 shares during the period.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ENTG has been the topic of several research reports. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Entegris from $140.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of Entegris in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Entegris in a report on Monday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.80.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on ENTG

About Entegris

(Get Free Report)

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in three segments: Materials Solutions (MS); Microcontamination Control (MC); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Entegris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entegris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.