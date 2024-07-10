Daniel Kim Halyk Buys 3,000 Shares of Total Energy Services Inc. (TSE:TOT) Stock

Total Energy Services Inc. (TSE:TOT – Get Free Report) Director Daniel Kim Halyk acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$9.15 per share, with a total value of C$27,450.00.

On Friday, May 17th, Daniel Kim Halyk bought 70,000 shares of Total Energy Services stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$9.40 per share, for a total transaction of C$658,000.00.

On Monday, May 13th, Daniel Kim Halyk acquired 7,373 shares of Total Energy Services stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$9.64 per share, for a total transaction of C$71,075.72.

Shares of Total Energy Services stock opened at C$9.08 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.11, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market cap of C$362.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.07, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 2.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$9.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$9.44. Total Energy Services Inc. has a 1 year low of C$7.36 and a 1 year high of C$10.85.

Total Energy Services ( TSE:TOT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported C$0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.46 by C($0.08). Total Energy Services had a return on equity of 6.12% and a net margin of 3.85%. The company had revenue of C$204.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$235.35 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Total Energy Services Inc. will post 1.7153558 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. Total Energy Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.90%.

Total Energy Services Inc operates as an energy services company primarily in Canada, the United States, and Australia. It operates through Contract Drilling Services, Rentals and Transportation Services, Compression and Process Services and Well Servicing segments. The Contract Drilling Services segment operates a fleet of various drilling rigs supported by an extensive fleet of owned top drives, walking systems, pumps, and other ancillary equipment.

