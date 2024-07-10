Daniel Martin Gallagher, Jr. Sells 12,500 Shares of Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD) Stock

Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Free Report) insider Daniel Martin Gallagher, Jr. sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.80, for a total transaction of $285,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 956,247 shares in the company, valued at $21,802,431.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Get Robinhood Markets alerts:

Robinhood Markets Price Performance

Shares of HOOD stock opened at $22.60 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 150.67 and a beta of 1.84. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.99. Robinhood Markets, Inc. has a one year low of $7.91 and a one year high of $24.28.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $618.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $552.74 million. Robinhood Markets had a net margin of 6.22% and a return on equity of 1.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.57) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Robinhood Markets, Inc. will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Robinhood Markets

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. DNB Asset Management AS grew its stake in Robinhood Markets by 39.7% in the 2nd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 85,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,933,000 after acquiring an additional 24,208 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Robinhood Markets by 44.9% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the period. Railway Pension Investments Ltd lifted its position in shares of Robinhood Markets by 52.6% in the 1st quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 2,393,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,172,000 after purchasing an additional 825,307 shares during the period. EULAV Asset Management lifted its position in shares of Robinhood Markets by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. EULAV Asset Management now owns 700,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,091,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Robinhood Markets in the 1st quarter worth approximately $606,000. 93.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on HOOD shares. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Robinhood Markets in a research report on Friday, June 7th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Robinhood Markets from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Robinhood Markets from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Robinhood Markets from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Robinhood Markets from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.90.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Robinhood Markets

Robinhood Markets Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), American depository receipts, options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company offers fractional trading, recurring investments, fully-paid securities lending, access to investing on margin, cash sweep, instant withdrawals, retirement program, around-the-clock trading, and initial public offerings participation services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Robinhood Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Robinhood Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.