Daniel Martin Gallagher, Jr. Sells 12,500 Shares of Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD) Stock

Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Free Report) insider Daniel Martin Gallagher, Jr. sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.80, for a total transaction of $285,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 956,247 shares in the company, valued at $21,802,431.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.
Shares of HOOD stock opened at $22.60 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 150.67 and a beta of 1.84. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.99. Robinhood Markets, Inc. has a one year low of $7.91 and a one year high of $24.28.
Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $618.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $552.74 million. Robinhood Markets had a net margin of 6.22% and a return on equity of 1.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.57) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Robinhood Markets, Inc. will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several analysts have recently issued reports on HOOD shares. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Robinhood Markets in a research report on Friday, June 7th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Robinhood Markets from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Robinhood Markets from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Robinhood Markets from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Robinhood Markets from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.90.
Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), American depository receipts, options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company offers fractional trading, recurring investments, fully-paid securities lending, access to investing on margin, cash sweep, instant withdrawals, retirement program, around-the-clock trading, and initial public offerings participation services.
