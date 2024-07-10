Daniel T. Hendrix Sells 10,347 Shares of Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE) Stock

Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE – Get Free Report) Director Daniel T. Hendrix sold 10,347 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.43, for a total transaction of $149,307.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 248,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,582,969. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Interface Stock Down 3.4 %

NASDAQ TILE opened at $14.17 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Interface, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.26 and a fifty-two week high of $18.47. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.60. The stock has a market cap of $825.26 million, a PE ratio of 14.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 2.00.

Interface (NASDAQ:TILE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The textile maker reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $289.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $284.76 million. Interface had a net margin of 4.73% and a return on equity of 16.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.07 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Interface, Inc. will post 1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Interface Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.28%. Interface’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.96%.

Separately, Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Interface in a research report on Monday, June 17th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Interface during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $57,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Interface by 131.1% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,943 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 2,237 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Interface in the first quarter worth $110,000. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Interface by 7.4% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 11,576 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $195,000 after acquiring an additional 794 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Interface by 21.2% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 18,465 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 3,230 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.34% of the company’s stock.

Interface Company Profile

Interface, Inc designs, produces, and sells modular carpet products primarily worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Americas (AMS), and Europe, Africa, Asia and Australia (EAAA). The company offers modular carpets under the Interface and FLOR brand names; luxury vinyl tiles; carpet tiles under the CQuestGB name for use in commercial interiors, include offices, healthcare facilities, airports, educational and other institutions, hospitality spaces, and retail facilities, as well as residential interiors; and modular resilient flooring products.

