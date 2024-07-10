Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY) Shares Sold by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue decreased its holdings in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY – Free Report) by 7.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 19,586 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 1,550 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment were worth $1,226,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gotham Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the third quarter worth about $377,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 7.0% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,022,415 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $74,971,000 after acquiring an additional 132,460 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 2.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,482,502 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $166,166,000 after acquiring an additional 116,402 shares during the last quarter. Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD. purchased a new position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $261,000. Finally, Legato Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the fourth quarter worth approximately $432,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.45% of the company’s stock.

PLAY has been the subject of several recent research reports. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $78.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. StockNews.com raised shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $71.00 price target (up from $50.00) on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.71.

NASDAQ:PLAY opened at $37.72 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $47.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.05 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.41, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.24. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc has a 1-year low of $33.07 and a 1-year high of $69.82.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 12th. The restaurant operator reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by ($0.44). The business had revenue of $588.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $615.88 million. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 48.50%. The company’s revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.45 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc will post 3.03 EPS for the current year.

In other Dave & Buster’s Entertainment news, CFO Darin Harper acquired 13,438 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $38.78 per share, with a total value of $521,125.64. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 35,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,380,490.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

