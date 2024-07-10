David Michael Barrett Sells 16,660 Shares of Expensify, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXFY) Stock

Expensify, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXFY – Get Free Report) CEO David Michael Barrett sold 16,660 shares of Expensify stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.48, for a total transaction of $24,656.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,807,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,674,577.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

On Monday, July 8th, David Michael Barrett sold 16,874 shares of Expensify stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.46, for a total value of $24,636.04.

On Wednesday, July 3rd, David Michael Barrett sold 16,474 shares of Expensify stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.50, for a total value of $24,711.00.

On Monday, July 1st, David Michael Barrett sold 16,200 shares of Expensify stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.53, for a total value of $24,786.00.

On Friday, June 28th, David Michael Barrett sold 16,630 shares of Expensify stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.49, for a total transaction of $24,778.70.

On Wednesday, June 26th, David Michael Barrett sold 16,300 shares of Expensify stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.51, for a total transaction of $24,613.00.

On Monday, June 24th, David Michael Barrett sold 16,860 shares of Expensify stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.46, for a total transaction of $24,615.60.

On Thursday, June 20th, David Michael Barrett sold 18,430 shares of Expensify stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.32, for a total transaction of $24,327.60.

On Monday, June 17th, David Michael Barrett sold 11,072 shares of Expensify stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.34, for a total transaction of $14,836.48.

On Friday, June 14th, David Michael Barrett sold 17,740 shares of Expensify stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.38, for a total value of $24,481.20.

On Wednesday, June 12th, David Michael Barrett sold 16,970 shares of Expensify stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.45, for a total value of $24,606.50.

Shares of NASDAQ EXFY opened at $2.00 on Wednesday. Expensify, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.24 and a 12-month high of $8.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $172.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.17 and a beta of 1.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.58 and a 200 day moving average of $1.76.

Expensify ( NASDAQ:EXFY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $33.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.56 million. Expensify had a negative return on equity of 39.36% and a negative net margin of 27.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.07) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Expensify, Inc. will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in Expensify by 212.5% in the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 12,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 8,500 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Expensify during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Azora Capital LP bought a new stake in Expensify during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in Expensify during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Expensify in the 4th quarter worth approximately $116,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.42% of the company’s stock.

EXFY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Expensify from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Expensify from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Expensify in a report on Friday, June 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.20.

Expensify, Inc provides a cloud-based expense management software platform to individuals and corporations, small and midsized businesses, and enterprises in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables users to manage corporate cards, pay bills, generate invoices, collect payments, and book travel.

