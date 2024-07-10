DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) Stock Holdings Lowered by Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lowered its position in shares of DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA – Free Report) by 22.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,264 shares of the company’s stock after selling 671 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in DaVita were worth $313,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of DaVita during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of DaVita during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of DaVita during the fourth quarter worth about $60,000. Quent Capital LLC lifted its holdings in DaVita by 21.0% in the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 581 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Finally, Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in DaVita in the fourth quarter worth about $74,000. Institutional investors own 90.12% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DVA traded up $1.27 on Wednesday, reaching $139.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,799 shares, compared to its average volume of 859,834. DaVita Inc. has a twelve month low of $71.51 and a twelve month high of $147.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.95, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market cap of $12.21 billion, a PE ratio of 15.67, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $140.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $128.46.

DaVita ( NYSE:DVA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.43. DaVita had a net margin of 6.61% and a return on equity of 68.52%. The company had revenue of $3.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.58 EPS. DaVita’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that DaVita Inc. will post 9.62 EPS for the current year.

In other DaVita news, Director Barbara J. Desoer sold 5,030 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.81, for a total transaction of $698,214.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,520,524.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of DaVita from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 8th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of DaVita from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of DaVita from $133.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.67.

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure in the United States. The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also offers outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; operates clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

