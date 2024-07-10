Dawson Geophysical (NASDAQ:DWSN) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1.69

Shares of Dawson Geophysical (NASDAQ:DWSN – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.69 and traded as high as $1.91. Dawson Geophysical shares last traded at $1.90, with a volume of 1,333 shares trading hands.

Dawson Geophysical Trading Up 1.1 %

The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.84 and a 200-day moving average of $1.69. The stock has a market cap of $58.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.31 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42.

Dawson Geophysical (NASDAQ:DWSN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The oil and gas company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $31.58 million for the quarter. Dawson Geophysical had a negative net margin of 5.95% and a negative return on equity of 19.46%.

Dawson Geophysical Company Profile

Dawson Geophysical Company provides onshore seismic data acquisition and processing services in the United States and Canada. The company acquires and processes 2-D, 3-D, and multi-component seismic data for its clients, including oil and gas companies, and independent oil and gas operators, as well as providers of multi-client data libraries and carbon capture sequestration projects.

