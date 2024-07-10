Day One Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DAWN) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Piper Sandler

Day One Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DAWN – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by equities researchers at Piper Sandler in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $40.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler’s target price suggests a potential upside of 169.00% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on DAWN. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Day One Biopharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Day One Biopharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.67.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of DAWN opened at $14.87 on Monday. Day One Biopharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $9.67 and a 52 week high of $18.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.92 and a beta of -1.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.33 and a 200-day moving average of $14.75.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DAWN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.05). As a group, equities analysts forecast that Day One Biopharmaceuticals will post -2.69 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Day One Biopharmaceuticals

In other Day One Biopharmaceuticals news, CFO Charles N. York II sold 52,183 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.89, for a total transaction of $933,553.87. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 225,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,035,465.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Day One Biopharmaceuticals news, insider Samuel C. Blackman sold 10,000 shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.02, for a total value of $160,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,174,662 shares in the company, valued at $18,818,085.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Charles N. York II sold 52,183 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.89, for a total value of $933,553.87. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 225,571 shares in the company, valued at $4,035,465.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 185,534 shares of company stock worth $3,207,830 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Day One Biopharmaceuticals

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DAWN. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Day One Biopharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 43.2% during the fourth quarter. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. now owns 3,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 34.0% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 10,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 2,554 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 352.2% in the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 7,841 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in Day One Biopharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $156,000. Institutional investors own 87.95% of the company’s stock.

About Day One Biopharmaceuticals

Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes targeted therapies for patients with genomically defined cancers. Its lead product candidate is tovorafenib, an oral brain-penetrant type II pan-rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for pediatric patients with relapsed/ refractory low-grade glioma.

