Debra Durso-Bumpus Sells 8,817 Shares of Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC) Stock

Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC – Get Free Report) insider Debra Durso-Bumpus sold 8,817 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.29, for a total transaction of $981,243.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,870,384.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Debra Durso-Bumpus also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 5th, Debra Durso-Bumpus sold 3,850 shares of Blueprint Medicines stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.20, for a total transaction of $428,120.00.

On Friday, June 28th, Debra Durso-Bumpus sold 333 shares of Blueprint Medicines stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.15, for a total transaction of $37,012.95.

On Friday, June 21st, Debra Durso-Bumpus sold 74,034 shares of Blueprint Medicines stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.19, for a total transaction of $7,713,602.46.

Blueprint Medicines Price Performance

Shares of BPMC opened at $115.25 on Wednesday. Blueprint Medicines Co. has a twelve month low of $43.89 and a twelve month high of $119.30. The company has a quick ratio of 3.61, a current ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $106.03 and a 200 day moving average of $93.97. The company has a market capitalization of $7.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.96 and a beta of 0.63.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Blueprint Medicines ( NASDAQ:BPMC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($1.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.64) by $0.32. Blueprint Medicines had a negative net margin of 102.15% and a negative return on equity of 193.48%. The company had revenue of $96.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.58 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Blueprint Medicines Co. will post -5.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Stephens started coverage on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Blueprint Medicines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.87.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Blueprint Medicines

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in Blueprint Medicines by 2.9% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 25,883 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,531,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in Blueprint Medicines by 2,582.9% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 10,839 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,028,000 after purchasing an additional 10,435 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Blueprint Medicines during the 1st quarter worth $6,777,000. Kennedy Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Blueprint Medicines during the 1st quarter worth $220,000. Finally, Redmile Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Blueprint Medicines during the 1st quarter worth $10,725,000.

Blueprint Medicines Company Profile

Blueprint Medicines Corporation, a precision therapy company, develops medicines for genomically defined cancers and blood disorders in the United States and internationally. The company is developing AYVAKIT for the treatment of systemic mastocytosis (SM) and gastrointestinal stromal tumors; BLU-263, an orally available, potent, and KIT inhibitor for the treatment of indolent SM, and other mast cell disorders.

