Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) Director Sells $1,246,772.40 in Stock

Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) Director V (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 8,493 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.80, for a total transaction of $1,246,772.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 731,612 shares in the company, valued at approximately $107,400,641.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

V (Gp) L.L.C. Slta also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 20th, V (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 389,189 shares of Dell Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.79, for a total transaction of $61,799,321.31.

DELL opened at $145.77 on Wednesday. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.05 and a 1-year high of $179.70. The company has a market capitalization of $103.39 billion, a PE ratio of 29.75, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $141.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $113.99.

Dell Technologies ( NYSE:DELL ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The technology company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $22.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.70 billion. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 4.00% and a negative return on equity of 173.72%. Equities analysts forecast that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.445 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 23rd. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Dell Technologies’s payout ratio is 36.33%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on DELL shares. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $113.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $125.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Dell Technologies in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $125.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $120.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dell Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $135.81.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,595,478 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,346,054,000 after purchasing an additional 647,192 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 9,575,882 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $733,564,000 after purchasing an additional 197,435 shares during the period. Capital World Investors purchased a new position in Dell Technologies during the first quarter valued at $835,946,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Dell Technologies by 96.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,023,755 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $346,137,000 after acquiring an additional 2,472,866 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in Dell Technologies by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,045,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $309,458,000 after acquiring an additional 520,677 shares in the last quarter. 38.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

