Dianthus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNTH) Trading Up 4.8%

Dianthus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNTH – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 4.8% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $26.69 and last traded at $26.44. Approximately 7,026 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 189,225 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.22.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on DNTH shares. Lifesci Capital upgraded shares of Dianthus Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Dianthus Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Dianthus Therapeutics from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Dianthus Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Dianthus Therapeutics from $34.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.83.

Dianthus Therapeutics Stock Up 1.3 %

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.60.

Dianthus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNTH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $0.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.48 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Dianthus Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Dianthus Therapeutics

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Dianthus Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $390,000. RA Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Dianthus Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $69,990,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in shares of Dianthus Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $11,251,000. Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dianthus Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $89,761,000. Finally, StemPoint Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Dianthus Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $1,304,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.53% of the company’s stock.

Dianthus Therapeutics Company Profile

Dianthus Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops complement therapeutics for patients with severe autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. It is developing DNTH103, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial, for the treatment of generalized myasthenia gravis, multifocal motor neuropathy, and chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy.

