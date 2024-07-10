Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC) Reaches New 1-Year High at $32.64

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $32.64 and last traded at $32.61, with a volume of 45396 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $32.49.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

The company has a fifty day moving average of $31.95 and a 200 day moving average of $30.89. The company has a market cap of $28.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.03 and a beta of 1.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,555,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,448,515,000 after purchasing an additional 3,409,362 shares during the last quarter. Apella Capital LLC raised its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 79.6% during the 4th quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 6,305,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,520,000 after buying an additional 2,794,908 shares during the period. LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the first quarter worth $75,055,000. Monument Group Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $43,820,000. Finally, Grunden Financial Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $40,963,000.

About Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF

The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.

