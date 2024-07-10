Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXL) Trading 4.8% Higher

Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXL – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 4.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $63.78 and last traded at $63.70. 7,560,615 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 63,545,508 shares. The stock had previously closed at $60.81.

Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.85. The firm has a market cap of $17.85 billion, a PE ratio of 37.08 and a beta of 5.47.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares by 313.6% in the fourth quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 910 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares in the first quarter worth $42,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares in the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares by 362.5% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450 shares during the period. Finally, Westend Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares in the first quarter worth $68,000.

Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares Company Profile

The Direxion Daily Semiconductor Bull 3X Shares (SOXL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE Semiconductor index. The fund provides 3x daily exposure to a modified market-cap-weighted index of 30 US-listed semiconductor companies. SOXL was launched on Mar 11, 2010 and is managed by Direxion.

See Also

