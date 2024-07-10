Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Price Target Increased to $150.00 by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) had its price objective upped by Jefferies Financial Group from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of Discover Financial Services from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research report on Friday, June 7th. They set a neutral rating for the company. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $123.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Discover Financial Services currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $129.78.

DFS stock opened at $130.00 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $125.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $119.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. Discover Financial Services has a 52-week low of $79.04 and a 52-week high of $133.78. The firm has a market cap of $32.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.82, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.44.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.98 by ($1.88). Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 17.07% and a net margin of 10.56%. The firm had revenue of $4.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.58 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Discover Financial Services will post 11.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd were paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 22nd. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.93%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DFS. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 2,888 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Team Hewins LLC boosted its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Team Hewins LLC now owns 1,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 3,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Eagle Bluffs Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Eagle Bluffs Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,885,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 6,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $719,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.94% of the company’s stock.

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

