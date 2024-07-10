Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) Price Target Cut to $51.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Free Report) had its target price cut by BMO Capital Markets from $52.00 to $51.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

D has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Dominion Energy from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an in-line rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Dominion Energy from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and increased their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $51.64.

NYSE D opened at $49.48 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $51.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market cap of $41.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.58. Dominion Energy has a 12 month low of $39.18 and a 12 month high of $54.74.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.34 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 11.57% and a return on equity of 7.50%. Dominion Energy’s revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.99 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Dominion Energy will post 2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 20th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.6675 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.40%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 137.63%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in D. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 16.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 88,355,205 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,346,193,000 after acquiring an additional 12,178,713 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Dominion Energy by 12.9% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 24,494,873 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,204,904,000 after purchasing an additional 2,801,687 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in Dominion Energy by 20.1% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 21,584,470 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,061,740,000 after purchasing an additional 3,613,614 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Dominion Energy by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 18,493,273 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $869,184,000 after purchasing an additional 2,153,488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 7,612,107 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $357,769,000 after buying an additional 75,600 shares in the last quarter. 73.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through three operating segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Energy. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.8 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

