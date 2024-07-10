DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-one brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and fifteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $34.05.

Get DoubleVerify alerts:

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Capital One Financial cut shares of DoubleVerify from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of DoubleVerify from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. KeyCorp cut shares of DoubleVerify from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of DoubleVerify from $38.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, William Blair cut shares of DoubleVerify from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on DV

DoubleVerify Price Performance

DV stock opened at $19.99 on Wednesday. DoubleVerify has a 52-week low of $17.50 and a 52-week high of $43.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $20.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.93.

DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $140.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.25 million. DoubleVerify had a net margin of 11.25% and a return on equity of 6.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.07 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that DoubleVerify will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DoubleVerify declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, May 16th that permits the company to buyback $150.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 4.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Transactions at DoubleVerify

In related news, CFO Nicola T. Allais sold 5,292 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.53, for a total value of $172,148.76. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,375,665.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Nicola T. Allais sold 5,292 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.53, for a total value of $172,148.76. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,375,665.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Julie Eddleman sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total transaction of $27,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 145,944 shares in the company, valued at $4,524,264. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,384 shares of company stock valued at $391,125 over the last three months. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DoubleVerify

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DV. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of DoubleVerify during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of DoubleVerify by 84.7% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of DoubleVerify during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. RiverPark Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of DoubleVerify during the 1st quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of DoubleVerify by 65.3% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares during the last quarter. 97.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DoubleVerify Company Profile

(Get Free Report

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc provides a software platform for digital media measurement, and data analytics in the United States and internationally. The company provides solutions to advertisers that enable advertisers to increase the effectiveness and quality and return on their digital advertising investments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for DoubleVerify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DoubleVerify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.