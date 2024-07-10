DRI Healthcare Trust (TSE:DHT.UN) Downgraded to “Hold” at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of DRI Healthcare Trust (TSE:DHT.UN – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have C$15.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of C$22.00.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on DHT.UN. National Bankshares lowered their price objective on DRI Healthcare Trust from C$23.50 to C$17.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on DRI Healthcare Trust from C$19.50 to C$19.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on DRI Healthcare Trust from C$20.00 to C$16.00 in a research note on Tuesday. CIBC lowered their target price on shares of DRI Healthcare Trust from C$20.00 to C$18.50 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of DRI Healthcare Trust from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating and set a C$24.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$19.14.

Shares of TSE DHT.UN opened at C$11.78 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$15.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$14.93. DRI Healthcare Trust has a 52-week low of C$10.21 and a 52-week high of C$17.43.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 19th will be paid a $0.085 dividend. This is a boost from DRI Healthcare Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. DRI Healthcare Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 17.34%.

DRI Healthcare Trust Company Profile

DRI Healthcare Trust focuses on managing and growing a portfolio of pharmaceutical royalties. It owns a portfolio of 18 royalties derived from the sale of 14 various pharmaceutical products that focuses on eight therapeutic areas. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

