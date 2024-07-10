DRI Healthcare Trust (TSE:DHT.UN) Price Target Cut to C$16.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

DRI Healthcare Trust (TSE:DHT.UN – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from C$20.00 to C$16.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on DHT.UN. National Bankshares lowered their price target on shares of DRI Healthcare Trust from C$23.50 to C$17.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of DRI Healthcare Trust from C$19.50 to C$20.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of DRI Healthcare Trust from C$19.50 to C$19.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Raymond James lowered DRI Healthcare Trust from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating and set a C$24.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$19.14.

Shares of DHT.UN opened at C$11.78 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$15.11 and a 200-day moving average of C$14.93. DRI Healthcare Trust has a 1 year low of C$10.21 and a 1 year high of C$17.43.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 19th will be given a dividend of $0.085 per share. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This is a boost from DRI Healthcare Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. DRI Healthcare Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 17.34%.

DRI Healthcare Trust focuses on managing and growing a portfolio of pharmaceutical royalties. It owns a portfolio of 18 royalties derived from the sale of 14 various pharmaceutical products that focuses on eight therapeutic areas. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

