DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) Stake Reduced by Financial Counselors Inc.

Financial Counselors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,540 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 149 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $1,191,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 432,791 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,182,000 after buying an additional 12,726 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,655 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 42,525 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,260,000 after purchasing an additional 1,833 shares in the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,899 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, St. Louis Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the 1st quarter worth approximately $239,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

DuPont de Nemours Price Performance

NYSE DD opened at $78.54 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.89. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.14 and a 52-week high of $82.63.

DuPont de Nemours Announces Dividend

DuPont de Nemours ( NYSE:DD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.14. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 6.07% and a net margin of 2.75%. The firm had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio is currently 185.37%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $93.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Mizuho boosted their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $83.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Citigroup raised DuPont de Nemours from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $78.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Friday, May 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, DuPont de Nemours presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.09.

Insider Activity at DuPont de Nemours

In other DuPont de Nemours news, insider Michael G. Goss sold 1,339 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.33, for a total value of $104,883.87. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,097,559.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Leland Weaver sold 18,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.40, for a total value of $1,450,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,918,918.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael G. Goss sold 1,339 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.33, for a total value of $104,883.87. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,012 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,097,559.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

About DuPont de Nemours

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits.

Featured Stories

