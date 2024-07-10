Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYN) Stock Position Raised by Jennison Associates LLC

Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYN – Free Report) by 495.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,207,551 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,004,680 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC owned 1.40% of Dyne Therapeutics worth $34,282,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Dyne Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $575,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Dyne Therapeutics by 24.9% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 28,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $812,000 after acquiring an additional 5,696 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Dyne Therapeutics by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,000 after buying an additional 857 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Dyne Therapeutics by 119.4% in the 1st quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 15,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after buying an additional 8,474 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Dyne Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 96.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright raised their target price on Dyne Therapeutics from $36.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $47.00 target price on shares of Dyne Therapeutics in a report on Monday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Dyne Therapeutics from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Dyne Therapeutics from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Chardan Capital lifted their price objective on Dyne Therapeutics from $31.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.11.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dyne Therapeutics

In other Dyne Therapeutics news, COO Susanna Gatti High sold 2,738 shares of Dyne Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.27, for a total value of $77,403.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 154,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,355,332.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Dyne Therapeutics news, SVP Richard William Scalzo sold 2,588 shares of Dyne Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.27, for a total value of $73,162.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 116,695 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,298,967.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Susanna Gatti High sold 2,738 shares of Dyne Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.27, for a total value of $77,403.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 154,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,355,332.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 202,133 shares of company stock worth $6,500,387. 20.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Dyne Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of DYN stock opened at $37.21 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.81. The firm has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.37 and a beta of 1.07. Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $6.40 and a one year high of $37.22.

Dyne Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DYN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.81) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.81). On average, research analysts anticipate that Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3 earnings per share for the current year.

Dyne Therapeutics Profile

(Free Report)

Dyne Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage muscle disease company, operates as a biotechnology company that focuses on advancing therapeutics for genetically driven muscle diseases in the United States. It is developing a portfolio of muscle disease therapeutics, including programs in myotonic dystrophy type 1; duchenne muscular dystrophy; and facioscapulohumeral dystrophy, as well as rare skeletal muscle, and cardiac and metabolic muscle diseases using its FORCE platform that delivers disease-modifying therapeutics.

Featured Stories

