Dyne Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DYN) Reaches New 52-Week High After Analyst Upgrade

Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYN – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday after JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on the stock from $39.00 to $43.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Dyne Therapeutics traded as high as $37.49 and last traded at $37.15, with a volume of 16727 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $37.21.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $47.00 price target on shares of Dyne Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Dyne Therapeutics from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Chardan Capital upped their target price on shares of Dyne Therapeutics from $31.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Dyne Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of Dyne Therapeutics from $36.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.11.

In other news, COO Susanna Gatti High sold 2,738 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.27, for a total value of $77,403.26. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 154,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,355,332.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, COO Susanna Gatti High sold 2,738 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.27, for a total value of $77,403.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 154,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,355,332.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, SVP Richard William Scalzo sold 1,590 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.23, for a total transaction of $48,065.70. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 115,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,479,624.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 202,133 shares of company stock worth $6,500,387 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 20.77% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DYN. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Dyne Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Dyne Therapeutics by 355.6% during the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 7,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 5,541 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Dyne Therapeutics by 28.0% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 1,291 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Dyne Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $172,000. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Dyne Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $214,000. 96.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a PE ratio of -9.37 and a beta of 1.07.

Dyne Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DYN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.81). Sell-side analysts expect that Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dyne Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage muscle disease company, operates as a biotechnology company that focuses on advancing therapeutics for genetically driven muscle diseases in the United States. It is developing a portfolio of muscle disease therapeutics, including programs in myotonic dystrophy type 1; duchenne muscular dystrophy; and facioscapulohumeral dystrophy, as well as rare skeletal muscle, and cardiac and metabolic muscle diseases using its FORCE platform that delivers disease-modifying therapeutics.

