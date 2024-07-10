Dynex One Day Volume Reaches $697,558.10 (DNX)

Dynex (DNX) traded 2.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on July 10th. One Dynex coin can now be purchased for $0.54 or 0.00000935 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Dynex has traded 12.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Dynex has a total market cap of $49.93 million and $697,558.10 worth of Dynex was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dynex Coin Profile

Dynex’s launch date was October 15th, 2022. Dynex’s total supply is 92,447,888 coins and its circulating supply is 92,448,222 coins. The official website for Dynex is dynexcoin.org. The official message board for Dynex is dynexcoin.medium.com. Dynex’s official Twitter account is @dynexcoin.

Dynex Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Dynex (DNX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022. Users are able to generate DNX through the process of mining. Dynex has a current supply of 92,429,606.55069914. The last known price of Dynex is 0.55699052 USD and is down -4.34 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 18 active market(s) with $753,040.58 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dynexcoin.org/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dynex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dynex should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dynex using one of the exchanges listed above.

