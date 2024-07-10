Eagle Point Credit Management Sells 2,220 Shares of ACRES Commercial Realty Corp. (NYSE:ACR) Stock

ACRES Commercial Realty Corp. (NYSE:ACR – Get Free Report) major shareholder Eagle Point Credit Management sold 2,220 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.67, for a total value of $54,767.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 652,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,097,643.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Eagle Point Credit Management also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 8th, Eagle Point Credit Management sold 1,210 shares of ACRES Commercial Realty stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.80, for a total transaction of $30,008.00.

On Thursday, June 27th, Eagle Point Credit Management sold 18,464 shares of ACRES Commercial Realty stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $461,600.00.

On Tuesday, June 25th, Eagle Point Credit Management sold 7,005 shares of ACRES Commercial Realty stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total transaction of $175,195.05.

NYSE ACR opened at $13.15 on Wednesday. ACRES Commercial Realty Corp. has a 52 week low of $6.62 and a 52 week high of $14.35. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.97. The company has a quick ratio of 90.61, a current ratio of 90.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.67. The firm has a market cap of $104.67 million, a PE ratio of 18.79 and a beta of 2.04.

ACRES Commercial Realty ( NYSE:ACR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.25). ACRES Commercial Realty had a net margin of 28.51% and a return on equity of 7.76%. The business had revenue of $18.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ACRES Commercial Realty Corp. will post 1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ACRES Commercial Realty in the first quarter worth $580,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in ACRES Commercial Realty in the 1st quarter worth $172,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in ACRES Commercial Realty by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 105,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,480,000 after acquiring an additional 16,986 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nokomis Capital L.L.C. acquired a new stake in ACRES Commercial Realty during the 1st quarter worth about $3,729,000. 40.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, JMP Securities lifted their price target on ACRES Commercial Realty from $14.00 to $15.50 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th.

ACRES Commercial Realty Corp., a real estate investment trust (REIT), focuses on the origination, holding, and management of commercial real estate mortgage loans and equity investments in commercial real estate property in the United States. It invests in commercial real estate-related assets, including floating-rate first mortgage loans, first priority interests in first mortgage loans, subordinated interests in first mortgage loans, mezzanine financing, preferred equity investments, and commercial mortgage-backed securities.

