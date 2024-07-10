Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC) Shares Sold by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC – Free Report) by 30.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 376,027 shares of the company’s stock after selling 166,289 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Eastern Bankshares were worth $5,182,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EBC. Vest Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Eastern Bankshares during the 1st quarter worth about $896,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Eastern Bankshares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $189,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Eastern Bankshares by 19.3% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,464,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,198,000 after acquiring an additional 559,754 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Eastern Bankshares by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,231,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,682,000 after acquiring an additional 193,151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Eastern Bankshares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $134,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EBC opened at $13.92 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 0.89. Eastern Bankshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.65 and a twelve month high of $15.07.

Eastern Bankshares ( NASDAQ:EBC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $230.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.52 million. Eastern Bankshares had a return on equity of 5.59% and a net margin of 49.59%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Eastern Bankshares, Inc. will post 1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. Eastern Bankshares’s payout ratio is 15.44%.

Eastern Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Eastern Bank that provides banking products and services primarily to retail, commercial, and small business customers. The company provides deposit accounts, interest checking accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and time certificates of deposit accounts.

