ECD Automotive Design, Inc. Forecasted to Post FY2024 Earnings of ($0.13) Per Share (NASDAQ:ECDA)

ECD Automotive Design, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECDA – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Litchfield Hills Research reduced their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of ECD Automotive Design in a report released on Monday, July 8th. Litchfield Hills Research analyst T. O’neill now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.13) for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.05. The consensus estimate for ECD Automotive Design’s current full-year earnings is $0.05 per share. Litchfield Hills Research also issued estimates for ECD Automotive Design’s FY2025 earnings at $0.03 EPS.

ECD Automotive Design Price Performance

ECD Automotive Design stock opened at $1.18 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.07. ECD Automotive Design has a 12 month low of $0.77 and a 12 month high of $17.00.

Institutional Trading of ECD Automotive Design

ECD Automotive Design Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new position in shares of ECD Automotive Design in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Context Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ECD Automotive Design in the 4th quarter worth $52,000. Finally, ATW Spac Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ECD Automotive Design in the 4th quarter worth $191,000. Institutional investors own 94.81% of the company’s stock.

ECD Automotive Design, Inc engages in the production and sale of customized Land Rover vehicles in the United States. The company also provides repair or upgrade services and extended warranties to customers. It restores various vehicles, including Land Rovers Defenders, Land Rover Series IIA and III, the Range Rover Classic, and Jaguar E-Type.

