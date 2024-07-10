EchoStar Co. (NASDAQ:SATS) Receives $23.00 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of EchoStar Co. (NASDAQ:SATS – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $23.00.

SATS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on EchoStar from $14.25 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded EchoStar to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd.

NASDAQ:SATS opened at $17.75 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.30 and a beta of 0.71. EchoStar has a 52-week low of $9.53 and a 52-week high of $24.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.78 and a 200 day moving average of $15.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.44.

EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.07 billion. EchoStar had a negative net margin of 23.47% and a positive return on equity of 2.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that EchoStar will post -1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in EchoStar by 125.3% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,442 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 802 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its stake in EchoStar by 183.6% during the 1st quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 2,269 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,469 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of EchoStar in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EchoStar in the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Central Pacific Bank Trust Division purchased a new stake in shares of EchoStar in the 1st quarter worth $67,000. 33.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EchoStar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides networking technologies and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Pay-TV, Retail Wireless, 5G Network Deployment, Broadband and Satellite Services. The Pay-TV segment offers a direct broadcast and fixed satellite services; designs, develops, and distributes receiver system; and provides digital broadcast operations, including satellite uplinking/downlinking, transmission and, other services to third-party pay-TV providers; and multichannel, live-linear and on-demand streaming over-the-top internet-based domestic, international, Latino, and Freestream video programming services under the DISH and SLING brand names.

