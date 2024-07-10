Edgewise Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EWTX) Given Outperform Rating at Royal Bank of Canada

Edgewise Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EWTX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $32.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target points to a potential upside of 40.97% from the company’s previous close.

EWTX has been the subject of several other reports. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Edgewise Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Edgewise Therapeutics from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 target price on shares of Edgewise Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of Edgewise Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.20.

Edgewise Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ EWTX traded down $0.15 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $22.70. 36,597 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 863,674. The business’s fifty day moving average is $18.13 and its 200 day moving average is $16.54. Edgewise Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $5.12 and a fifty-two week high of $23.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.81 and a beta of 0.14.

Edgewise Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EWTX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.06. On average, analysts predict that Edgewise Therapeutics will post -1.59 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Edgewise Therapeutics news, insider Behrad Derakhshan sold 1,718 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.91, for a total value of $32,487.38. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,422 shares in the company, valued at $253,810.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Edgewise Therapeutics news, CFO R Michael Carruthers sold 2,157 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.91, for a total value of $40,788.87. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,230 shares in the company, valued at $666,199.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Behrad Derakhshan sold 1,718 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.91, for a total transaction of $32,487.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,422 shares in the company, valued at $253,810.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,665 shares of company stock valued at $239,495. Corporate insiders own 24.11% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EWTX. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Edgewise Therapeutics by 349.1% in the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 7,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 5,704 shares during the last quarter. AJOVista LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics by 37.3% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 1,561 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics by 29.8% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 20,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 4,785 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Entropy Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $231,000.

About Edgewise Therapeutics

Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapies for the treatment of muscle disorders. Its lead product candidate, EDG-5506, an orally administered small molecule that is in Phase II clinical trials, designed to address the root cause of dystrophinopathies including Duchenne muscular dystrophy and Becker muscular dystrophy.

