Ellington Financial Inc. to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.13 (NYSE:EFC)

Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE:EFC – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, July 8th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be given a dividend of 0.13 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, August 26th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.66%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 31st.

Get Ellington Financial alerts:

Ellington Financial has raised its dividend by an average of 12.7% annually over the last three years. Ellington Financial has a payout ratio of 94.0% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Equities analysts expect Ellington Financial to earn $1.70 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 91.8%.

Ellington Financial Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:EFC opened at $12.32 on Wednesday. Ellington Financial has a twelve month low of $10.88 and a twelve month high of $14.21. The company has a current ratio of 46.79, a quick ratio of 46.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.99. The company has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 19.25 and a beta of 1.97. The company’s 50 day moving average is $12.02 and its 200 day moving average is $11.96.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Ellington Financial ( NYSE:EFC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.07). Ellington Financial had a return on equity of 10.51% and a net margin of 66.65%. The business had revenue of $31.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.68 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ellington Financial will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

EFC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Jonestrading initiated coverage on Ellington Financial in a research note on Friday, April 19th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $14.50 target price on shares of Ellington Financial in a report on Thursday, April 18th. BTIG Research decreased their price target on Ellington Financial from $15.50 to $13.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Ellington Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.95.

Check Out Our Latest Report on EFC

Insider Activity at Ellington Financial

In other Ellington Financial news, CIO Michael W. Vranos sold 8,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.11, for a total transaction of $100,513.00. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 169,174 shares in the company, valued at $2,048,697.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Ellington Financial news, CIO Michael W. Vranos sold 5,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.12, for a total transaction of $71,508.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 179,655 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,177,418.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CIO Michael W. Vranos sold 8,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.11, for a total value of $100,513.00. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 169,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,048,697.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,500 shares of company stock worth $272,866 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

About Ellington Financial

(Get Free Report)

Ellington Financial Inc, through its subsidiary, Ellington Financial Operating Partnership LLC, acquires and manages mortgage-related, consumer-related, corporate-related, and other financial assets in the United States. The company acquires and manages residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) backed by prime jumbo, Alt-A, manufactured housing, and subprime mortgage; RMBS for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by the U.S.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ellington Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ellington Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.