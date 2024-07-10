Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) Rating Reiterated by HC Wainwright

Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK – Get Free Report) (TSE:EDR)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at HC Wainwright in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $6.25 target price on the mining company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s target price suggests a potential upside of 57.43% from the stock’s previous close.

Get Endeavour Silver alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on EXK. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Endeavour Silver from $4.25 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Endeavour Silver to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Endeavour Silver in a research note on Monday, June 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.81.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on EXK

Endeavour Silver Price Performance

Institutional Trading of Endeavour Silver

Shares of EXK opened at $3.97 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $975.63 million, a PE ratio of -198.50 and a beta of 1.69. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.57 and its 200-day moving average is $2.56. Endeavour Silver has a fifty-two week low of $1.42 and a fifty-two week high of $4.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.63.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in Endeavour Silver by 158.3% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 147,287 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 90,259 shares in the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC purchased a new position in Endeavour Silver during the 1st quarter worth $19,008,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Endeavour Silver by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 76,800 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 6,800 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Endeavour Silver by 60.1% during the 1st quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 10,781,056 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $25,972,000 after acquiring an additional 4,046,065 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Endeavour Silver by 61.6% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 20,603 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 7,852 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 20.06% of the company’s stock.

Endeavour Silver Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Endeavour Silver Corp., a silver mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mineral properties in Chile and the United States. It explores for gold and silver deposits, and precious metals. The company was formerly known as Endeavour Gold Corp.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Endeavour Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endeavour Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.