ENGlobal (NASDAQ:ENG) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ENGlobal (NASDAQ:ENG – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the construction company’s stock.

ENGlobal Stock Performance

ENGlobal stock opened at $1.42 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.54 and its 200 day moving average is $1.61. ENGlobal has a twelve month low of $1.01 and a twelve month high of $3.58.

ENGlobal (NASDAQ:ENG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The construction company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $6.53 million during the quarter. ENGlobal had a negative return on equity of 9,826.93% and a negative net margin of 31.57%.

About ENGlobal

ENGlobal Corporation provides engineering and professional project execution services primarily to the energy sector in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Commercial and Government Services. The Commercial segment provides multi-disciplined engineering services and fabrication relating to the development, management, and execution of projects requiring professional engineering and related project management services.

