Enstar Group (NASDAQ:ESGR) Sets New 52-Week High at $334.00

Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $334.00 and last traded at $333.42, with a volume of 6685 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $329.52.

Get Enstar Group alerts:

Enstar Group Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $4.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 0.66. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $308.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $294.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

Enstar Group (NASDAQ:ESGR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The insurance provider reported $9.50 EPS for the quarter. Enstar Group had a return on equity of 18.33% and a net margin of 77.65%. The company had revenue of $171.00 million for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Enstar Group

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Enstar Group by 46.4% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 8,793 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,588,000 after acquiring an additional 2,786 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its position in Enstar Group by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 341,150 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $100,418,000 after buying an additional 8,820 shares in the last quarter. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Enstar Group by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,507 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $738,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Crow s Nest Holdings LP acquired a new stake in Enstar Group in the fourth quarter worth about $39,737,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Enstar Group by 111.7% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 65,727 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $15,906,000 after acquiring an additional 34,674 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.01% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Enstar Group Limited acquires and manages insurance and reinsurance companies and portfolios in run-off in Bermuda and internationally. It engages in the run-off property and casualty; other reinsurance; life and catastrophe; and legacy underwriting businesses; as well as investment activities. The company also provides consulting services, including claims inspection, claims validation, reinsurance asset collection, syndicate management, and IT consulting services to the insurance and reinsurance industry.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Enstar Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enstar Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.