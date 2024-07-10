Enstar Group (NASDAQ:ESGR) Sets New 52-Week High at $334.00

Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $334.00 and last traded at $333.42, with a volume of 6685 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $329.52.
Enstar Group Price Performance
The firm has a market cap of $4.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 0.66. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $308.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $294.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33.
Enstar Group (NASDAQ:ESGR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The insurance provider reported $9.50 EPS for the quarter. Enstar Group had a return on equity of 18.33% and a net margin of 77.65%. The company had revenue of $171.00 million for the quarter.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Enstar Group
Enstar Group Limited acquires and manages insurance and reinsurance companies and portfolios in run-off in Bermuda and internationally. It engages in the run-off property and casualty; other reinsurance; life and catastrophe; and legacy underwriting businesses; as well as investment activities. The company also provides consulting services, including claims inspection, claims validation, reinsurance asset collection, syndicate management, and IT consulting services to the insurance and reinsurance industry.
