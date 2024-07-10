Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC) Shares Sold by Financial Counselors Inc.

Financial Counselors Inc. decreased its position in Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,599 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Enterprise Financial Services were worth $1,728,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFSC. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,295,011 shares of the bank’s stock worth $102,472,000 after purchasing an additional 150,023 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 34.3% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 411,256 shares of the bank’s stock worth $18,363,000 after purchasing an additional 105,004 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,994,848 shares of the bank’s stock worth $89,070,000 after purchasing an additional 48,583 shares during the period. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 94.6% during the 4th quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 96,170 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,294,000 after purchasing an additional 46,739 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 79.8% during the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 12,573 shares of the bank’s stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 5,579 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.21% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on EFSC. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on Enterprise Financial Services from $51.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. DA Davidson decreased their price target on Enterprise Financial Services from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.00.

Enterprise Financial Services Stock Up 0.9 %

NASDAQ EFSC opened at $39.51 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of 8.46 and a beta of 0.99. Enterprise Financial Services Corp has a fifty-two week low of $32.97 and a fifty-two week high of $46.17. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $39.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The bank reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by ($0.03). Enterprise Financial Services had a return on equity of 11.35% and a net margin of 20.60%. The company had revenue of $149.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156.04 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Enterprise Financial Services Corp will post 4.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Enterprise Financial Services Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. This is a positive change from Enterprise Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. Enterprise Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.27%.

Enterprise Financial Services Company Profile

Enterprise Financial Services Corp operates as the holding company for Enterprise Bank & Trust that offers banking and wealth management services to individuals and corporate customers primarily in Arizona, California, Florida, Kansas, Missouri, Nevada, and New Mexico. It provides checking, savings, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

