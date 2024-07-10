EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) Receives $272.11 Average PT from Analysts

EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eighteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $272.11.

Get EPAM Systems alerts:

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $265.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $331.00 to $311.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of EPAM Systems in a report on Monday, June 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on shares of EPAM Systems in a report on Friday, May 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $195.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $340.00 price target on shares of EPAM Systems in a report on Wednesday, April 10th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on EPAM

EPAM Systems Stock Performance

EPAM stock opened at $182.59 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.68, a current ratio of 4.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $10.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.98, a P/E/G ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 1.45. EPAM Systems has a 12 month low of $169.43 and a 12 month high of $317.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $189.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $251.51.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The information technology services provider reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 9.28% and a return on equity of 14.95%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that EPAM Systems will post 7.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On EPAM Systems

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 1,235 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $367,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. increased its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 5,941 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,641,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Czech National Bank increased its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 10,152 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,804,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Management Co. increased its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Meridian Management Co. now owns 8,287 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,372,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Motley Fool Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 1,124 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.58% of the company’s stock.

About EPAM Systems

(Get Free Report

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, performance tuning, deployment, maintenance, and support services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for EPAM Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EPAM Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.