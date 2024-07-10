Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Revvity, Inc.’s Q2 2024 Earnings (NYSE:RVTY)

Get Revvity alerts:

Revvity, Inc. (NYSE:RVTY – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Leerink Partnrs issued their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Revvity in a research note issued on Monday, July 8th. Leerink Partnrs analyst P. Souda forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.15 per share for the quarter. Leerink Partnrs has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Revvity’s current full-year earnings is $4.65 per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Revvity’s Q3 2024 earnings at $1.19 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.33 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $4.65 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.10 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.28 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.35 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.52 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $5.25 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $1.24 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $1.44 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $5.84 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Revvity from $126.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Revvity from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Revvity in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on Revvity from $116.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Finally, SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Revvity in a research note on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.14.

Revvity Price Performance

NYSE RVTY opened at $104.06 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $107.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $12.84 billion, a PE ratio of 86.00, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.05. Revvity has a 1 year low of $79.50 and a 1 year high of $131.96.

Revvity (NYSE:RVTY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $649.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $646.83 million. Revvity had a return on equity of 7.37% and a net margin of 5.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.01 EPS.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Revvity

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Czech National Bank boosted its position in Revvity by 0.5% during the first quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 21,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,280,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Gladius Capital Management LP boosted its position in Revvity by 84.1% during the third quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 232 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC boosted its position in Revvity by 2.9% during the first quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 4,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Revvity by 3.6% during the first quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC boosted its position in Revvity by 3.7% during the first quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 4,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.65% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Revvity

In related news, insider Joel S. Goldberg sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.46, for a total value of $441,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 36,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,075,974. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Revvity Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Investors of record on Friday, July 19th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 19th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.27%. Revvity’s payout ratio is 23.14%.

Revvity Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Revvity, Inc provides health sciences solutions, technologies, and services in the Americas, Europe, and Asia, and internationally. The Life Sciences segment provides instruments, reagents, informatics, software, subscriptions, detection, imaging technologies, warranties, training, and services. Its Diagnostics segment provides instruments, reagents, assay platforms, and software products for the early detection of genetic disorders, such as pregnancy and early childhood, as well as infectious disease testing in the diagnostics market.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Revvity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Revvity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.