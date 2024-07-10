Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Ur-Energy Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (NYSEAMERICAN:URG)

Get Ur-Energy alerts:

Ur-Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:URG – Free Report) (TSE:URE) – Stock analysts at Ventum Cap Mkts issued their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of Ur-Energy in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, July 8th. Ventum Cap Mkts analyst A. Terentiew expects that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of ($0.03) for the year. Ventum Cap Mkts has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Ur-Energy’s current full-year earnings is ($0.09) per share. Ventum Cap Mkts also issued estimates for Ur-Energy’s FY2025 earnings at $0.03 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $0.11 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $0.16 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Roth Mkm reduced their price objective on shares of Ur-Energy from $2.20 to $2.10 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of Ur-Energy from $3.40 to $3.30 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2.80.

Ur-Energy Stock Performance

Shares of URG stock opened at $1.38 on Wednesday. Ur-Energy has a 1-year low of $0.91 and a 1-year high of $2.01.

Ur-Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:URG – Get Free Report) (TSE:URE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.04). Ur-Energy had a negative return on equity of 61.67% and a negative net margin of 173.40%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director James M. Franklin sold 56,305 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.59, for a total transaction of $89,524.95. Following the sale, the director now owns 616,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $979,651.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director James M. Franklin sold 56,305 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.59, for a total transaction of $89,524.95. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 616,133 shares in the company, valued at $979,651.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robby Sai Kit Chang sold 73,474 shares of Ur-Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.38, for a total value of $101,394.12. Following the transaction, the director now owns 73,572 shares in the company, valued at $101,529.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 189,879 shares of company stock valued at $279,266 over the last ninety days. 3.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Ur-Energy

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Azarias Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Ur-Energy by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Azarias Capital Management L.P. now owns 14,419,099 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $22,205,000 after purchasing an additional 1,686,286 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Ur-Energy by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 15,514,392 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $23,892,000 after acquiring an additional 1,260,419 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ur-Energy by 707,496.3% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 566,077 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $863,000 after acquiring an additional 565,997 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in shares of Ur-Energy by 153,746.2% during the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 500,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $800,000 after buying an additional 499,675 shares during the period. Finally, Vident Advisory LLC increased its stake in Ur-Energy by 10.1% in the first quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 2,625,640 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,201,000 after purchasing an additional 241,036 shares during the period. 57.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ur-Energy Company Profile

Ur-Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of uranium mineral properties. The company holds interests in 12 projects located in the United States. Its flagship property is the Lost Creek project comprising a total of approximately 1,800 unpatented mining claims and three Wyoming mineral leases covering an area of approximately 35,400 acres located in the Great Divide Basin, Wyoming.

