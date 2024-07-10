Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Bit Digital, Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:BTBT)

Get Bit Digital alerts:

Bit Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTBT – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Northland Capmk dropped their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Bit Digital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, July 8th. Northland Capmk analyst M. Grondahl now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.07) for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($0.06). The consensus estimate for Bit Digital’s current full-year earnings is $0.02 per share.

Separately, HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Bit Digital from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 1st.

BTBT opened at $3.51 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $289.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.70 and a beta of 4.90. Bit Digital has a 1 year low of $1.76 and a 1 year high of $5.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.72.

Bit Digital (NASDAQ:BTBT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $30.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.61 million. Bit Digital had a return on equity of 0.30% and a net margin of 57.44%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BTBT. Simplicity Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bit Digital in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bit Digital in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bit Digital in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Bit Digital in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, HBW Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Bit Digital in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.70% of the company’s stock.

Bit Digital, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the bitcoin mining business. It is also involved in the treasury management activities; and digital asset staking and digital asset mining businesses, as well as ethereum staking activities. In addition, it provides specialized cloud-infrastructure services for artificial intelligence applications.

