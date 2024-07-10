Ernest C. Garcia II Sells 75,000 Shares of Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) Stock

Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Get Free Report) major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.09, for a total transaction of $9,531,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 412,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,424,625. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Carvana Stock Performance

Shares of CVNA stock opened at $125.70 on Wednesday. Carvana Co. has a 52 week low of $25.09 and a 52 week high of $136.92. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $114.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $82.20. The firm has a market cap of $25.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.13 and a beta of 3.37.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. Analysts forecast that Carvana Co. will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Carvana

Analyst Ratings Changes

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in Carvana during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Carvana by 39.0% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Tidemark LLC bought a new position in shares of Carvana in the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Plato Investment Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Carvana during the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Carvana by 127.9% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 458 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.71% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Carvana in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Carvana in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Carvana from $90.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Carvana in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, JMP Securities raised their target price on Carvana from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.50.

Carvana Company Profile

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

