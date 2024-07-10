Ernest C. Garcia II Sells 75,000 Shares of Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) Stock

Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Get Free Report) major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.09, for a total transaction of $9,531,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 412,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,424,625. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
Carvana Stock Performance
Shares of CVNA stock opened at $125.70 on Wednesday. Carvana Co. has a 52 week low of $25.09 and a 52 week high of $136.92. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $114.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $82.20. The firm has a market cap of $25.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.13 and a beta of 3.37.
Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. Analysts forecast that Carvana Co. will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current year.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Carvana in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Carvana in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Carvana from $90.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Carvana in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, JMP Securities raised their target price on Carvana from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.50.
Carvana Company Profile
Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.
