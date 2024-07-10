Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) Price Target Increased to $260.00 by Analysts at Evercore ISI

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Evercore ISI from $254.00 to $260.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an in-line rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group increased their price objective on Essex Property Trust from $250.00 to $261.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Essex Property Trust from $244.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Essex Property Trust from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Piper Sandler restated an overweight rating and issued a $315.00 target price on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on Essex Property Trust from $283.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a sector outperform rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $261.05.

ESS opened at $276.21 on Tuesday. Essex Property Trust has a 1-year low of $203.85 and a 1-year high of $284.77. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a 50 day moving average of $266.50 and a 200-day moving average of $249.00.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a $2.45 dividend. This represents a $9.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. Essex Property Trust’s payout ratio is presently 119.80%.

In other news, Director Keith R. Guericke sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.57, for a total transaction of $2,745,700.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,425,519.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Keith R. Guericke sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.57, for a total transaction of $2,745,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,118 shares in the company, valued at $4,425,519.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Angela L. Kleiman sold 3,780 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.27, for a total value of $1,051,860.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 9,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,641,895.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 31.2% during the fourth quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 3,072,004 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $761,760,000 after acquiring an additional 730,141 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Essex Property Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $675,183,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 8.7% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,832,845 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $448,701,000 after purchasing an additional 147,130 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 86.5% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 997,792 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $244,269,000 after purchasing an additional 462,828 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 9.4% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 828,191 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $175,651,000 after purchasing an additional 71,359 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.51% of the company’s stock.

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 252 apartment communities comprising approximately 62,000 apartment homes with an additional property in active development.

