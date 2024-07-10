Ethereum Trading Down 6% Over Last Week (ETH)

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on July 10th. One Ethereum coin can now be purchased for $3,097.20 or 0.05294033 BTC on exchanges. Ethereum has a market capitalization of $372.31 billion and $14.13 billion worth of Ethereum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Ethereum has traded 6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Cardano (ADA) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000655 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $26.84 or 0.00045879 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.64 or 0.00007928 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.06 or 0.00013774 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.24 or 0.00012381 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000116 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.99 or 0.00010233 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0861 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00002059 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000237 BTC.

Ethereum Coin Profile

ETH is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It launched on July 30th, 2015. Ethereum’s total supply is 120,207,305 coins. The official message board for Ethereum is forum.ethereum.org. The official website for Ethereum is www.ethereum.org. The Reddit community for Ethereum is https://reddit.com/r/ethereum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ethereum’s official Twitter account is @ethereum and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Ethereum

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum is a decentralized platform for building smart contracts and decentralized applications. It has its own cryptocurrency, Ether, and enables users to transact and communicate without the need for a central authority. In contrast to Bitcoin, Ethereum is a general purpose blockchain that can be programmed for a wide range of tasks. It can be used for building apps and organizations, holding assets, and facilitating financial transactions while respecting user privacy and avoiding censorship. ETH, the native cryptocurrency of Ethereum, is used to fuel and secure the network, serve as collateral for the creation of other tokens, and support the Ethereum financial system. It has value as a means of paying transaction fees and as a store of value or tool for decentralized finance. ETH has also gained recognition through initial coin offerings.”

Investors seeking to trade Ethereum using U.S. dollars directly can do so using Changelly, GDAX or Gemini.

