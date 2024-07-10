Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) Shares Sold by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 130,512 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,656 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Exelon were worth $4,903,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EXC. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Exelon during the fourth quarter valued at about $382,015,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Exelon by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 93,146,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,343,945,000 after purchasing an additional 2,352,547 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its position in shares of Exelon by 122.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,424,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,154,000 after buying an additional 783,192 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Exelon by 3,481.3% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 799,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,695,000 after acquiring an additional 776,997 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AMF Tjanstepension AB boosted its stake in Exelon by 61.5% during the 1st quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 2,012,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,626,000 after acquiring an additional 766,558 shares during the last quarter. 80.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on EXC shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Exelon from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Exelon from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 24th. StockNews.com raised Exelon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Exelon from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Exelon from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Exelon presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.91.

Exelon Stock Up 0.6 %

NASDAQ EXC opened at $34.43 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $34.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.84, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.52. Exelon Co. has a 12 month low of $33.35 and a 12 month high of $43.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.20.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $6.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.70 billion. Exelon had a net margin of 10.44% and a return on equity of 9.27%. Equities research analysts expect that Exelon Co. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exelon Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th were given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 10th. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.52%.

Exelon Profile

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

