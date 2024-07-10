Experian (OTCMKTS:EXPGY) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Experian (OTCMKTS:EXPGY – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a peer perform rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Experian Trading Down 1.0 %

EXPGY opened at $46.60 on Tuesday. Experian has a twelve month low of $28.80 and a twelve month high of $48.61. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Experian Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 21st will be paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 21st. This is a positive change from Experian’s previous dividend of $0.17.

About Experian

Experian plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology company in North America, Latin America, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Business-to-Business and Consumer Services. The company collects, sorts, aggregates, and transforms data from various sources to provide a range of data-driven services.

