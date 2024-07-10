Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Sold by New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC

New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 27.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,809 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,593 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil comprises 0.4% of New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $791,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in XOM. First Pacific Financial purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Partnership Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Vima LLC bought a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Keener Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter valued at $80,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter valued at $80,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Exxon Mobil

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,426 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total transaction of $288,718.26. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,018,450.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Exxon Mobil Stock Down 1.1 %

Exxon Mobil stock opened at $110.99 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $437.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.60, a PEG ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $114.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $110.31. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52 week low of $95.77 and a 52 week high of $123.75.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $83.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.69 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 16.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.83 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.42%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 46.57%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on XOM shares. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $114.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.41.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

