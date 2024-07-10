Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Stock Holdings Cut by Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc.

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lessened its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 6.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 60,648 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 4,277 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $7,050,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. First Pacific Financial bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Partnership Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Vima LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Keener Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter valued at $80,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at $80,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil stock traded down $0.31 on Wednesday, reaching $110.63. 817,080 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,931,053. The stock has a market cap of $436.22 billion, a PE ratio of 13.60, a PEG ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $114.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $110.31. Exxon Mobil Co. has a twelve month low of $95.77 and a twelve month high of $123.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $83.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.69 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 16.75%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.83 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th were given a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.43%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.57%.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $138.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Exxon Mobil from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $145.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $135.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $152.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $134.41.

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,426 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total value of $288,718.26. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 25,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,018,450.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

