Falcon’s Beyond Global (NASDAQ:FBYD) Shares Gap Down to $9.45

Falcon’s Beyond Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBYD – Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $9.45, but opened at $9.25. Falcon’s Beyond Global shares last traded at $9.39, with a volume of 1,367 shares trading hands.
Falcon’s Beyond Global Stock Performance
The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.56.
Falcon’s Beyond Global (NASDAQ:FBYD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.52 million for the quarter.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Falcon’s Beyond Global Company Profile
Falcon's Beyond Global, Inc operates as an entertainment company in the United States, Saudi Arabia, Caribbean, Hong Kong, and internationally. The company creates master plans; designs attractions and experiential entertainment; and produces content, interactives, and software, as well as engages in media and audio production, project management, experiential technologies, and attraction hardware development, procurement, and sales.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Falcon’s Beyond Global
- What is a Secondary Public Offering? What Investors Need to Know
- Major Acquisition: Aerospace Powerhouse Buys Its Key Supplier
- What Does Downgrade Mean in Investing?
- 5 Best Short-Term Stocks to Consider Investing In
- About the Markup Calculator
- One of the Top Food Stocks to Own: Delivering Outstanding Growth
Receive News & Ratings for Falcon's Beyond Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Falcon's Beyond Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.