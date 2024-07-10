Falcon’s Beyond Global (NASDAQ:FBYD) Shares Gap Down to $9.45

Falcon’s Beyond Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBYD – Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $9.45, but opened at $9.25. Falcon’s Beyond Global shares last traded at $9.39, with a volume of 1,367 shares trading hands.

Falcon’s Beyond Global Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.56.

Falcon's Beyond Global (NASDAQ:FBYD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.52 million for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Falcon’s Beyond Global Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Falcon's Beyond Global stock. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Falcon's Beyond Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBYD) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,016 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $49,000. 38.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Falcon's Beyond Global, Inc operates as an entertainment company in the United States, Saudi Arabia, Caribbean, Hong Kong, and internationally. The company creates master plans; designs attractions and experiential entertainment; and produces content, interactives, and software, as well as engages in media and audio production, project management, experiential technologies, and attraction hardware development, procurement, and sales.

