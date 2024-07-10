Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) Stock Position Lowered by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lessened its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Free Report) by 2.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 178,547 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,709 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.22% of Federal Realty Investment Trust worth $18,233,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in the 4th quarter worth $743,378,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 53.0% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,355,907 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $139,726,000 after acquiring an additional 469,425 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,155,825 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $119,108,000 after acquiring an additional 40,984 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 29.6% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 407,585 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,002,000 after acquiring an additional 93,048 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 369,521 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,079,000 after acquiring an additional 34,352 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.86% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FRT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $109.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $115.00 to $114.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $117.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 20th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $101.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $114.00.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE FRT opened at $100.59 on Wednesday. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a one year low of $85.59 and a one year high of $107.61. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $100.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $101.13. The company has a market capitalization of $8.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.69.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 21st will be given a $1.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 21st. This represents a $4.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.33%. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 155.16%.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Profile

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

