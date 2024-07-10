Fei USD (FEI) Market Cap Hits $15.29 Million

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 0.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on July 10th. In the last seven days, Fei USD has traded down 0.5% against the dollar. One Fei USD token can now be purchased for about $0.94 or 0.00001606 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Fei USD has a total market cap of $15.29 million and approximately $32,704.92 worth of Fei USD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.35 or 0.00012536 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.35 or 0.00009128 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 21.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001094 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58,645.02 or 0.99982010 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000068 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.96 or 0.00011859 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.82 or 0.00006514 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0275 or 0.00000047 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.27 or 0.00068651 BTC.

Fei USD Token Profile

Fei USD (CRYPTO:FEI) is a token. Its genesis date was April 3rd, 2021. Fei USD’s total supply is 16,485,640 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,227,380 tokens. Fei USD’s official Twitter account is @feiprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Fei USD is fei.money. Fei USD’s official message board is medium.com/fei-protocol.

Fei USD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Fei USD (FEI) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Fei USD has a current supply of 16,485,639.53100954 with 16,227,379.70180365 in circulation. The last known price of Fei USD is 0.95158518 USD and is up 0.24 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 73 active market(s) with $18,759.77 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://fei.money/.”

