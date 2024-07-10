Fidelis Capital Partners LLC Acquires New Position in Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX)

Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,416 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

Get Veritex alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Veritex during the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Veritex during the fourth quarter valued at about $60,000. Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Veritex during the fourth quarter valued at about $76,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Veritex by 363,500.0% during the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 3,635 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of Veritex during the fourth quarter valued at about $198,000. 88.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on VBTX shares. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Veritex from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Veritex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of Veritex in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th.

Veritex Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of VBTX opened at $20.67 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.02 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Veritex Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.93 and a 1 year high of $24.46.

Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $191.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $109.70 million. Veritex had a return on equity of 8.46% and a net margin of 12.47%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Veritex Holdings, Inc. will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Veritex Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. Veritex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.51%.

About Veritex

(Free Report)

Veritex Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Veritex Community Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company accepts deposit products include demand, savings, money market, and time accounts. Its loan products include commercial real estate and general commercial, mortgage warehouse loans, residential real estate, construction and land, farmland, paycheck protection program, 1-4 family residential, agricultural, multi-family residential, and consumer loans, as well as purchased receivables financing.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VBTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Veritex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veritex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.