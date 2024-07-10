Fidelis Capital Partners LLC Has $1.78 Million Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Fidelis Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 194.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,615 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,568 shares during the period. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,782,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of WMT. Northwest Capital Management Inc grew its stake in Walmart by 199.3% in the 1st quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc now owns 440 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Partnership Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Able Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Signature Resources Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. 26.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Walmart news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.08, for a total value of $177,240.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 521,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,816,896.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 29,124 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.03, for a total transaction of $1,748,313.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,018,650 shares in the company, valued at $241,239,559.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP John D. Rainey sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.08, for a total transaction of $177,240.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 521,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,816,896.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,525,340 shares of company stock valued at $953,023,399 over the last ninety days. 45.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE WMT opened at $69.90 on Wednesday. Walmart Inc. has a 52-week low of $49.85 and a 52-week high of $70.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $65.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.26. The stock has a market cap of $562.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.50.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 16th. The retailer reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.08. Walmart had a net margin of 2.88% and a return on equity of 21.57%. The company had revenue of $161.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.49 earnings per share. Walmart’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

WMT has been the topic of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Walmart from $64.33 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.47.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

