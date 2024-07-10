Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) Receives $55.40 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $55.40.

Several brokerages have issued reports on FNF. Barclays upped their target price on Fidelity National Financial from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Fidelity National Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Stephens increased their target price on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th.

Fidelity National Financial Stock Performance

Shares of FNF opened at $48.06 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $50.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.32. The company has a market cap of $13.13 billion, a PE ratio of 15.81 and a beta of 1.35. Fidelity National Financial has a 12-month low of $35.84 and a 12-month high of $53.96.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.08). Fidelity National Financial had a return on equity of 14.24% and a net margin of 6.55%. The company had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. Fidelity National Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 33.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Fidelity National Financial will post 4.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fidelity National Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.00%. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.16%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Halim Dhanidina sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.64, for a total value of $151,920.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,906 shares in the company, valued at approximately $754,839.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Anthony Park sold 85,000 shares of Fidelity National Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.82, for a total value of $4,319,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 99,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,033,670.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Halim Dhanidina sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.64, for a total value of $151,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $754,839.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FNF. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity National Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 107.0% in the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 737 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the period. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial in the first quarter worth $30,000. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity National Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 109.0% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 581 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.17% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products.

Featured Articles

